10 hours ago

A spirited Ebusua Dwarfs side halted the Accra Great Olympics juggernaut that has already had the scalp of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and WAFA as both teams shared the spoils in their Ghana Premier League game on Thursday afternoon.

The home side Great Olympics took control of the game early on dictating the pace of the game and having the bulk of possession.

It did not take long before the dominance of the home team paid off in the 12th minute as they opened the scores through Charles Danso Otu.

Ebusua Dwarfs quickly settled into the game and responded quickly with a game of their own two minutes later in the 14th minute through Obed Bentum.

The two teams went on break level as none could add up to the goals scored despite having chances.

Coach Annor Walker's side pushed for the elusive winner but it never arrived as they both took a point a piece.

The win takes Great Olympics to second on the league log with same points tally as Karela United after six games with while Dwarfs lie 9th.