1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its opposition to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) insistence on pushing for the use of the National Identification Card to be the sole document for the registration and acquisition of a voter’s ID card.

The party contends that the elimination of the use of passports and the guarantor system is unconstitutional.

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at a press briefing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, stressed that the EC will deny many Ghanaians the right to vote if the EC’s plan is implemented.

“What it means is that, if the C.I. is passed in its current form, it will not only be unconstitutional, it will radically disenfranchise all those prospective voters who for no fault of theirs are unable to obtain the national ID card issued by the NIA. They would have been denied the right provided for them under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.”

The party noted that the proposal for a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) that makes the Ghana card the only proof of identity for the registration of a voter’s ID card will not augur well with Ghana’s electoral system.

“We, therefore, found it strange that the Electoral Commission will call a press conference and urge the NIA to expedite action on registration. It obviously doesn’t lie in the mouth of the EC to do so. In the circumstances, therefore, making the Ghana Card the sole requirement for voter registration will serve to deny millions of Ghanaians their right to register and vote.”

According to the NDC, the move will rather disenfranchise many since a number of Ghanaians do not have the card.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said the yet-to-be-introduced regulation is in contravention with the country’s constitution.

“We wish to caution the Electoral Commission to be mindful of its actions and inactions since they have far-reaching implications for the peace and security of the country. The conduct of the Electoral Commission reinforces the NDC’s suspicion of collusion between the Commission and the New Patriotic Party to rig the 2024 elections.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo added that the NDC will use all available means to resist any attempt by the EC and NPP government to rig the 2024 elections.

“As a party with a legitimate interest in the elections and given the high stakes of the 2024 elections, we are simply unwilling to allow any manipulations before, during or after those elections, and we will demand the strictest standards in the processes leading up to the elections.”

Source: citifmonline