The Electoral Commission has announced that it has completed the list of persons who will participate in the special voting which will come off on Tuesday 1st December across the country.

Persons who will be required to perform special functions during the election day vote earlier than the normal voting date of December 7.

The list includes security personnel, members of the media, election officials and others who will be of essence during the voting date.

According to the Electoral Commission,they have published the list of persons who will take part in the special voting on their website.

It also adds that soft copies of the list has been given to organizations whose members will be a part of the special voting for the perusal of its members.

The results of the special voting will however not be known until the day of the General Election when it will be declared.

Persons whose names are on the special voting list but do not vote will not be eligible to cast their ballots on December 7 as their names have already been taken out of the general register.

The compilation of the Special Voting list began on October 2, 2020, and was concluded on Thursday, October 15, 2020.