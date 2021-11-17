1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), says Ex-President John Mahama must put paid to his allegations against the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Particularly touching on the Ex-President's allegations of EC ballot stuffing in favour of the President, Nana Akomea admonished John Mahama to stop disgracing himself as all evidences prove nothing like 1 million votes for the President happened during the 2020 elections.

John Dramani Mahama is quoted as saying the "2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes.”

He added; “Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere . . . We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing.”

Responding to these claims among others made by the former President, Nana Akomea pulled out records on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' to expose Mr. Mahama's lies.

He noted that, during the 2020 Presidential elections, "President Akufo-Addo got 6,730,587. When you add all the NPP Parliamentary votes, it was 6,651,028. The difference between President Akufo-Addo's votes and the NPP Parliamentary votes is 79,559''.

"President Mahama got 6,213,182 million. When you add his Parliamentary candidates, they got 6,094,478. So, he got 118,000 more than his Parliamentary candidates. When you look at the total NPP Parliamentary candidates - the 6,651028 and the NDC's total Parliamentary candidates, NPP Parliamentary votes constituency by constituency is more than the NDC by 556,000 and look at Akufo-Addo's difference over the Parliamentary candidates . . . It corresponds. Therefore, if you say 1 million votes were thumbprinted for Akufo-Addo, then he should be getting closer to a million votes more than his Parliamentary candidates.''

"So, where from the 1 million?'' he questioned.

Juxtaposing these facts, Nana Akomea further asked; ''If we're talking about ballot stuffing, between President Mahama and President Akufo-Addo, who should accuse the other?''

He cautioned Mr. Mahama to stop spewing what he believes are falsehoods about the President stressing, "he (Mahama) must stop it. He's disgracing himself. It cannot be supported. It's a big disgrace, so he should stop. The figures don't support it''.