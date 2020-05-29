15 minutes ago

The leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Madam Jean Mensa and her Deputy Commissioners have been likened to a 'foolish' King who refuses to heed to sound counsel.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who spoke out strongly against the electoral body's pig-headedness to compile a new voters register, described all the measures put in place ahead of the 2020 general elections by the EC as “nonsense” likely to result in chaos.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, General Mosquito as affectionately called, revealed that the opposition party will initiate moves to alert Ghanaians of the danger to understand the need stand with the opposition to kick any move by the EC to endanger the country.

“We think that all the measures that the EC is putting in place are nonsense. They are doing things as if they are ignorant about the electoral process and it will end the country in chaos and so we are also putting measures in place to show Ghanaians the danger in the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“The issues that we should have discussed at the IPAC meeting, they should have been sensible enough to have accepted our ideas to make the electoral process better but they are still adamant to adhere to our ideas. We are now putting things together to show Ghanaians and we know that every sensible Ghanaian will understand us and know that what the EC is doing will not help us,” he slammed.

To him, the EC's conduct is more or less akin to that of an inane leader set in his ways but ends up embarrassing himself in public.

“ . . if you are a King and you listen to advice at home before you speak in public, any time you speak the people will see you to be a good King, who is sensible and accord you all the accolades like King Solomon. But a King who will not listen to advice, any time he takes a decision, even if it is not good, he will say that he has the power, and will go and embarrass himself in public; that is exactly what the Electoral Commission is doing,” he jabbed.

The NDC Chief Scribe hinted that the law upon which the EC will use to compile new register has not been passed by Parliament; asserting that the date scheduled by Electoral Commission (EC) to begin the compilation of new register may hit the rock if Parliament throws away the amendment which is before the House.

“...the law has been taken to Parliament three times and it is all due to the fact that EC has decided not to discuss the law with any political party and so Parliament keeps finding faults in the law. This is the third amended law and even with this one, we don’t know if Parliament will accept it or not”, he claimed.

He was of the view that the law would have been passed a long time ago if the EC had sought the opinions of other political parties at IPAC meeting but their entrenched position not to discuss anything, makes Parliament to continue to punch holes in the law.