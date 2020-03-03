1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has stated categorically that the Electoral Commission will be unable to begin the compilation of the new voters register on Sunday, April 18, 2020, as scheduled.

According to him, all indications point to the fact that the set date will not materialize.

“If you doubt us that will be the first exposure about the lies they have been telling the nation. You are now in the process of procurement, we are in March so between today and 18th April you have to bring samples or prototype of your equipment to go and do pilot registration, train everybody before you come and start the registration. Unless they want to create confusion they will not even be in a position to begin the registration on the 18th. We don’t believe they can, so the issue about what we’ll be doing on the 18th does not arise at all," Mr Asiedu Nketia said while addressing a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Resisitaance against New Voters Register on Tuesday.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin compiling a new voters’ register on Sunday, April 18, 2020.

The Commission intends to complete the exercise by May 30, 2020.

The Commission also expects to exhibit the new register from August 15 to August 28, 2020.