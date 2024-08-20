4 hours ago

The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of colluding with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 general elections.

According to Nketiah, the EC is deliberately delaying the release of the Provisional Voter’s Register to political parties ahead of the Voter’s Exhibition Exercise, which is intended to validate the register for the upcoming elections.

He claims that the EC is withholding the Provisional Register to allow the NPP to launch its manifesto, creating a false impression among the electorate that everything is on track.

Nketiah raised these concerns during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Monday, August 19, 2024.

He referenced the NPP’s manifesto launch in the Western Region, where the party’s flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, declared that he "means business."

However, Nketiah countered, stating that Dr. Bawumia’s real intent is not business but election rigging.

He further accused Dr. Bawumia of not having the country’s best interests at heart and instead focusing on manipulating the upcoming elections.

Nketiah called on chiefs and the National Peace Council to intervene and urged the EC to release the Provisional Voter’s Register to the political parties so they can monitor the Voter’s Exhibition Exercise.