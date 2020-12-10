4 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the 24-hour timeline it set for itself to announce the results of the presidential election.

The Commission in a statement explained that the extension is to ensure that collation of results at the constituency and regional collation centres across the country are accurate.

According to the Commission, the new timeline will be communicated in due time.

The Jean Mensa-led EC further reiterated its commitment to conduct an election of transparency, integrity and fairness.

“As such, to ensure that the declared Presidential results are 100% accurate and reflective of the will of the people, the Commission entreats the public and all stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continues in the presence of political party agents and election observers,” the statement read.

The Commission also commended voters for coming out in their numbers to participate in the electoral process.