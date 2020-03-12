2 hours ago

Right Reverend Professsor Joseph Obiri Y. Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has lauded the Electoral Commission for its bold initiatives to ensure a free, fair and credible elections in the December polls.

He also praised the Commission’s for always focusing on taking decisions that favoured the national interest.

Prof Mante said this when Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC’s Chairperson, led a delegation to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to brief them on the need to acquire a New Voter Management System and the compilation of a new voters.

He also assured the Commission of their continuous prayers for excellence in the delivery of its mandate and called on all stakeholders to play their respective roles effectively for the success of the elections.

Addressing the General Assembly, Mrs Mensa said, the new voter registration was meant to ensure appropriate and meaningful use of technology to safeguard the efficacy of the ballot count and the acceptance of results.

She said the quality of the voters’ register plays a critical role in the electoral process and an obsolete and incomplete register could not be relied on for an electoral process which guaranteed the principle of one man, one vote.

Mrs Mensa said the acceptance of results among stakeholders was dependent on how accurate and efficient it identified people and correctly eliminated voter fraud.

She said the analysis made by the Commission and experts made it imperative for the justification of the acquisition of a New Biometric System and a New Voters’ Register.

Mrs Mensa assured them that the Commission would work within the stipulated legal time lines and go through all the processes from registration of voters to the exhibition of the Provisional Register to deliver its mandate of a free, fair and credible elections in December, 2020.

The four member delegation which was led by the Chairperson Mrs Jean Mensa, comprised Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services; Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, Operations; and Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Ag. Director Public Affairs.

Present at the quarterly meeting of the church was Reverend Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly Council of the Presbyterian Church; Reverend Antwi, the Public Relations Officer of the Church; Reverend Ishmael D. Asare, Chairperson, Akuapem; Reverend Dr Seth Kissi, Chairperson, Akyem Abuakwa; Mr George Kumi Brobbey, Lay Reprepresentative West Akyem; among other Reverend Ministers.