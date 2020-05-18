2 hours ago

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are bent on compiling a new voters’ register for their parochial interest.

He explained that while the EC believes there is money and so they have to spend it, the government wants to use the register to suppress the opposition political parties and remain in power.

Kofi Adams who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region made the observations on Onua TV’s Maakye on Monday while contributing to the debate on whether Ghana needs a new voter’s register before the December elections.

“You do a new one because the old is not working, but they want to do new because they think there is money, and the government want to suppress the opposition. You don’t do that,” he asserted.

But the Communications Director at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), George Ayisi, in reaction said the current “register is contaminated”.

Asked whether the NPP now speaks for the EC because it always appears to jump to the defense of the electoral body, Mr. Ayisi noted, “The NPP does not speak for the EC but the NDC invited the NPP into their press conference that is why we also held a press conference”.