Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, has asked the EC to not only render an unqualified apology to the House of Chiefs but also an undertaking to reverse the ‘very bad conduct’ against members of the institution.

The bad conduct, the MP said, was failure on the Electoral Commission’s (EC) side to honour an invitation by the House of Chiefs for a dialogue on the compilation of the new voters register.

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, in March disclosed that EC refused to honour several invitations extended to them since February 4, 2020 and March 13, 2020.

According to Togbe Afede XIV who described the actions as “unfortunate”, the EC did not only fail to show up but they (House of Chiefs) also did not receive any feedback form them.

The meeting he explained was to ask the EC to provide them updates on its preparedness for the December 7 polls as well as provide the necessary justification for its insistence to compile the new register barely 9 months to the polls.

In reaction to this statement, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini indicated that the EC clearly showed that they do not respect political parties, House of Chiefs, IPAC adding that they treat stakeholders like rags under their feet.

“…look at how the reputable House of Chiefs called them to come and respond. Look at the contend to which Jean Mensa and Bossman are treating the chiefs. Meanwhile, when you begin this exercise you have to go back and pay obeisance to the chiefs before the exercise starts. Who will accept that kind of insults? So we are indicating that look, they owe not only the National Houses of Chiefs but all other institutions that have cited not an unqualified apology but an undertaking to reverse the very bad conduct they are exhibiting, Their incompetence is legendary. We will hold them accountable to protect the good people of Ghana. Never have we had a discredited EC like the Jean Mensa-led Commission.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has set Tuesday, June 30, to compile a new voters register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2020.

The exercise will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the EC throughout the country.

