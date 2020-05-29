2 hours ago

The founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai, was turned away from partaking in the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Wednesday.

Odike and another person he claimed to be the General Secretary of the UPP were sacked from the venue of the meeting organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra.

The meeting was supposed to be attended by the elected general secretaries of the various political parties.

Strangely, Odike, who claims to be the leader of the UPP, accompanied the so-called general secretary of the UPP to the crunch meeting, but the two were denied access to the meeting.

Odike, who was sharing his disappointment and embarrassment on radio in Kumasi, said “my general secretary has consistently been denied access to IPAC meetings lately.”

“On Wednesday, I accompanied the UPP general secretary to the meeting to see what is going on and the EC, again, denied us access to the meeting,” he confirmed.

“The EC said an imposter UPP general secretary was already present so we were not allowed to enter the meeting venue,” he added.

“The EC ganged up and denied my party the chance to take part in the IPAC meeting to state our case, because I usually expose the EC’s bad deeds,” he boasted.

According to him, he is aware the EC has adopted what he claimed to be ‘a diabolical strategy’ to frustrate and deny him (Odike) the chance to stage a contest for the Presidency.

Therefore, Odike, who sounded very peeved, threatened to drag the EC to court soon on condition that the commission doesn’t change its attitude towards him.

