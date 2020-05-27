18 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has confirmed that the compilation of the new voters' register is scheduled to take off by June ending to July.

He reiterated that the Electoral Commission, other political parties agreed on using passport and Ghana card for registration adding that guarantors will be used for people who do not have the above listed.

John Boadu revealed this after an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties was held, at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission in regards to compilation of the new voters register.

“From this meeting, they’ve said that by end of June, it is likely for us to start the registration exercise. They’ve slated it for end of June and very soon per the law 21 days to any national exercise they need to inform us. So the specific date in June will be given to us later.”

He said, safety measures were given by the EC to help contain Coronavirus during the compilation of the voters register.

“The EC has insisted that in all polling station, everybody will be required to put on a mask whether you are an agent, registrar, EC official and others. You must put on a mask and they will be running water for everyone to wash their hands, thermometer, hand sanitizers and a stand by ambulances and medical team and social distancing so ensure we all register. ” He said.

Meanwhile the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) this morning boycotted the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting at the Electoral Commission (EC).

It is believed that the boycott is over the register as well as an alleged violation of coronavirus protocols.

Source: Ghanaweb