The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address some pending issues for Tuesday, April 9.

In a statement, the EC said the agenda for the meeting among other things include the upcoming voter registration exercise, the Ejisu by-election, and an update on the Commission’s biometric equipment.

The invitation follows a request by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the EC to meet parties and address concerns on the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey noted that, the meeting will focus on the limited BVDs and the reported disappearance of one component of Biometric Verification registration kits.