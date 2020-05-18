1 hour ago

Executive Secretary for Pressure group Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (CARE GHANA) David Kumi Addo, has said that the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to compile a new voters’ register is a move to say ‘thank you’ to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for their appointment.

According to Kumi Addo, Care Ghana has “followed the activities of the EC and we think the path they’re going on will cause problems, in the upcoming 2020 general election.”

Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun, the chief scribe of the group said “The time and response for compiling a new voters’ register doesn’t tally. The EC keeps shifting the goal post when you ask for reasons they still want to compile the register. The EC wants to compile the new register as payback to their paymasters. The commissioners feel indebted to the sitting gov’t and feel they owe them, hence the new register.

“It will be cost-effective to update the voters register rather than compile a new one and it will be impossible to organize the election with the new voters register without any problems should the EC go-ahead to compile it,” he added.

However, chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Thursday accused the state agencies of Voter suppression in NDC strongholds.

“The President seeing defeat staring glaringly at him, is in conjunction with the Jean Mensa-led EC and the Ken Attafuah-led National Identification Authority (NIA) desperately scheming to rig the 2020 elections and hold on to power at all cost.

“Not even the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in which requires that we pull together for our collective survival as a nation are enough to deter the actors of this plot from their ungodly act,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.

The EC has since rejected accusations by NDC that it is plotting with the NIA to rig the December polls for President Akufo-Addo.

According to the EC, it is impossible for any institution to rig polls in the country because of the transparent process of elections in Ghana.

Happyghana