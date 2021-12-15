25 minutes ago

The European Clubs Association(ECA) have notified the Confederation of African Football(CAF) and FIFA that they may not release their players for the African Cup of Nations tournament which is set to come off in Cameroon.

This follows a meeting that was held at the 26th Gen Assembly of the ECA which they see as lack of clear preventive measures against COVID 19 during the tournament.

Many countries are preparing for the tournament which was moved from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

However, the ECA has expressed its concerns regarding the release of players for the tournament, stating that the ‘the aggravation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent implementation of new restrictions by various governmental authorities’ are making it difficult to agree to the request from CAF.

In a letter written to FIFA and CAF on Wednesday, the European Club Association informs them that in view of the lack of adequate health measures taken by CAF relating to the prevention against COVID-19, that European clubs do not have the intention to release African players for the 2021 AFCON.

“The Board also expressed its deep concerns around player safety and welfare ahead of the African Cup Nations and upcoming international windows in early 2022, particularly in light of the worsening public health situation and the severe challenges faced during recent international windows,” they said.