9 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to two halls at the Kumasi Technical University’s Adako Jachie campus in the Ashanti region over non-payment of electricity bills.

The management of the University has however described the decision by ECG as unfair.

The University Relations Officer, Dr. Charles Obeng-Sarpong complained that the school had not received bills for a very long time.

He told Citi News the University is thus disappointed that the Electricity Company of Ghana decided to disconnect power just a day after it presented the bills to them.

Dr. Charles Obeng Sarpong added that the University management is engaging the authorities at ECG to ensure that power is restored as early as possible since the students in the two affected halls are preparing for exams.

“The situation now is that we are talking to them to quickly restore power. Our worry is that these students are young people who are getting prepared for an examination.”

“In the future, the ECG could talk to us about the situation, so we address it without having to make this extreme decision. This is a government institution and there could have been a better way to handle the situation.”

Source: citifmonline