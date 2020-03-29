1 hour ago

Electricity vendors are now in peak season.

As most people are preparing to experience the two weeks lockdown of some parts of Accra and Tema, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) prepaid vendors have resorted to more convenient ways of selling their prepaid credit to vendors.

Emmanuella, a prepaid vendor in Accra who spoke to GhanaWeb, indicated that even though the practice is not new at her end, some customers are patronizing it a lot more now.

She said, her customers are resorting more to the Mobile Money (MoMo) purchase of prepaid credit.

She explained that, her customers will “send their meter number with the money then we do it for them, then we revert by sending them a receipt of the amount of credit purchased through WhatsApp".

Emmanuella expects the MoMo purchase of ECG prepaid will increase once the lockdown starts Monday.

Due to the measures outlined by the president, people will find it difficult to go out and purchase prepaid electricity.

Source: Ghanaweb.com