2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reconnected the Ashanti Regional office of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) after disconnecting it from the national grid about five (5) days ago, following the facility’s failure to pay accumulated bills.

According to the management of ECG, the decision to reconnect GBC on Wednesday morning is a result of a payment plan they have reached with the state broadcaster.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ing. David Boadi Asamoah said the decision to reconnect GBC is of mutual benefit.

“With regard to the GBC, we disconnected them for a period of five days for various sums of money owed us, but we have now agreed on a payment plan, and we have reconnected them this morning.”

Ing. Asamoah however debunked rumours that the ECG has disconnected the Ghana Police Service in the Region.

“But Ghana Central Police Command in Ashanti Region has not been disconnected, and I can say that for a fact. We wrote a letter to them for assistance to identify all their metering system in the Ashanti Region, and they gave a team to lead us, and we went to places that we did not know belonged to the Police because they were bearing private addresses. The Police have agreed to settle their debt and so there are no issues with them at all.”

He also disclosed the revenue mobilization exercise in the region has largely been successful.

“Considering the amount of money that people owe us and the amount we have been able to retrieve, the exercise can largely be described as successful.”

Source: citifmonline