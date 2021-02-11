2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has officially released ‘dumsor’ timetable with regards to how some parts of Accra will face irregular supply of electricity, starting February 11 to March 5, 2021, Reportghana.com has reported.

According to ECG, the issue is as a result of their Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) projection which is in collaboration with the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA).

The company says it will undertake interruptions in power supply to interconnect load from Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Kanda and Airport Substations which will aim at improving reliability and customer end voltage.

Check out their schedule and places to be affected below: