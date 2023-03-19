3 hours ago

Ghana’s southern power distribution company, Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has announced plans to embark on a month-long Nationwide Revenue Mobilisation exercise, commencing March 20 to April 20, 2023.

The company, in a statement, indicated that “this massive revenue mobilisation exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.”

The statement said under this exercise, the Head Office, Regional and District offices of ECG would be temporarily closed during the revenue mobilisation period, except for Customer Service Centres, to enable total participation by top management and staff.

“Management wishes to notify the General Public that recalcitrant customers who have refused to redeem their indebtedness to the company after they have been served with Final Demand Notice will be arraigned before the court of law,” the statement said.

It, therefore, urged all customers in arrears to pay their bills now to avoid disconnection and payment of reconnection fees.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com