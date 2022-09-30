5 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has notified customers that due to technical challenges affecting the smooth service provision to prepaid customers, it will extend its working hours at all district offices this weekend.

Many ECG customers have for the past three days struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters, either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

This situation has left some affected customers stranded, while some businesses have also taken a hit.

Following complaints from customers, ECG indicated that customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western, and Volta Regions can visit ECG district offices to purchase electricity.

The electricity company said it will extend its working hours at all district offices from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and Sunday, October 2, 2022.

ECG once again assured its customers that its team is working “assiduously to rectify the anomaly and ensure a smooth service provision.”

Source: citifmonline