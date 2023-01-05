5 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will today, Thursday, January 5, 2023, embark on an exercise to monitor its installed prepaid meters in the Krobo enclave.

According to the ECG, even though the exercise has become necessary after picking up indications of the use of illegal meters by some residents, the routine monitoring will also help the company fix malfunctioning equipment in both Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities to improve service delivery.

The Public Relations Officer of the ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah told Citi News that the law will deal with persons found culpable after the monitoring.

“The Krobo office of ECG will this morning conduct monitoring of some areas which have the prepaid meters installed. We have received an indication that there are some illegal meters that have been used to replace some of the prepaid meters that the ECG recently gave to customers in some of the areas.

“The monitoring is also part of routine ECG operational activities where every once in a while, we monitor our systems and meters to ensure that they are working and functioning well, so such monitoring activities are part of our normal and usual procedures,” Sakyiwaa Mensah said.

She added that, “this morning’s exercise won’t be different because we are going to check and ensure that the meters are working well enough and also if there happen to be any fake meters, some of which we have picked information on, they will be removed and the customers who are using the fake meters will have to go through the legal processes”.

Source: citifmonline