1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice of planned maintenance works in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 9 am to 5 pm.

A statement from the company said the repair works are aimed at improving service delivery

Areas to be affected are Tabora, Racecourse, Bankyease, Yellow house, Ofankor Seven Great, Kissehman, Ashalley Botwe, Little Roses and Achimota Golf Park.

This is coming at a time when Ghanaians are sitting on a time bomb as far as an irregular supply of power is concerned.

Meanwhile, the company says, it “regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise”.

Source: citifmonline