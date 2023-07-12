2 hours ago

Members of Parliament have emphasized the importance of allowing the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

This follows the Supreme Court’s removal of a provision in the Narcotics Control Commission Act that permitted the cultivation of specific types of cannabis for medicinal and industrial uses.

During the discussion on the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill, lawmakers Ambrose Dery and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advocated for the cultivation of cannabis for specific purposes.

Ambrose Dery, the Member of Parliament for Nandom and the Interior Minister, called for the cultivation of certain cannabis strains to ensure that Ghana doesn’t miss out on the plant’s economic, industrial, and medicinal value.

“There is an urgency to consider this amendment to make sure that Ghana is not left out of this move of the whole world that considers narcotics issues as public health issues and will not miss the industrial value of it, we will not miss the medicinal value of it, and the economic value of it and accordingly, it is an urgent matter that needs to be dealt with.”

Source: citifmonline