1 hour ago

The National Organizer of People’s National Convention, Desmond Twumasi Ntow, has disclosed that he walked out of the IPAC meeting with the EC because of the gross disrespect shown him by Deputy Electoral Commission Chair, Dr. Bossman Asare.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, he explained that prior to the IPAC meeting, the party had written to the EC to find a bigger auditorium which can contain all the political parties rather than meeting the political parties in batches.

“The EC invited us to the IPAC meeting. We wrote to them to look for a bigger auditorium for all of us to meet instead of us to be coming in batches. But they never acknowledged our letter.

This is because the views we will express in the morning will be different in the evening”, he said.

According to him, the EC did not heed to this call and when he subsequently quizzed Dr. Bossman on Wednesday morning on why their letter had not been addressed he (Bossman) said, “If we have not replied your letter, then why are you here?”

The politician who was taken aback by what he considered an “uncouth” statement noted that he had to leave because of the disrespect shown him. “I still can’t believe he asked me that. Because of the heavy security presence at the EC’s premises today, I just had to leave as I was unsure how things will also turn out afterwards,” he stated.

The People’s National Convention (PNC) on Wednesday morning walked out of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting between the Electoral Commission (EC) and political parties over the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The PNC has opposed the new register from the onset and was represented at the meeting by Desmond Twumasi Ntow, National Organizer of the party. But he walked out even before the meeting started.