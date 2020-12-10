3 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has posited that the results declared by the EC do not add up in terms of the percentages.



He pointed to the fact that even if Techiman South were added to the national totals, Nana Addo will not still get 50%+1.

He made the claims at a press conference held at the national headquarters of the party on Thursday.

He alleged that the NDC sent a petition to the EC yesterday to fix what it described as outstanding issues but to their dismay, the EC refused to listen to them.

Mr. Nketia noted that the governing NPP is conniving with the EC to manipulate the parliamentary election to rob the NDC of its parliamentary majority.

He said a minister of state stormed Upper Denkyira West with military and armed police to thwart the declaration of NDC as winners

“I have come to confirm that we still stand by our original position. That is, to reject the Presidential election as declared by the electoral commission.”

“We want to remind [the Electoral Commission] that presidential elections are declared at the polling station level.”

“If they doubt our resolve, let them know that we are ready with our pink sheets.”

“We are not oblivious of the legal tools at our disposal [but] without a proper declaration [by the Electoral Commission], how can [the NDC] go to court?”

“All [these irregularities] cannot be happening on the blind side of President Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police.”

He continued: “Ladies and gentlemen, bullets don’t discriminate. Let us all remember that we’re in this together and so let us work to get the right thing done, else we have ourselves to blame.”

“To put your heart at ease, [the NDC] has all the pink sheets. I’m told that the National Security operatives have been sent to try & manufacture figures; try and bribe people to sign new documents. Let them know that we’ve all materials we need.”

He pointed to Joy FM, Metro TV, TV3 and UTV for “churning out fake figures”, and challenged them to tell the nation the source of their figures.