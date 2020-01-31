1 hour ago

Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Kwame Baffoe has categorically told members of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] and the other political parties fighting against the compilation of new voters register to bear in mind that the Electoral Commission [EC] imported machines will not be used to grind corn.

He said the agitating political parties can go round the country and the world at large to embark on their demonstrations, but as well know their actions cannot prevent the EC from exercising its constitutional right per the laws binding Ghana.

“…We have not said we needed machines to grind corn the reason why EC imported those machines therefore mark my words that you can spend your millions of cedis to go on your scheduled demonstrations as EC does it work based on the constitution binding its office”

Kwame Baffoe stressed that “the incoming machines are for the compilation of new voters register and nothing else. Fine, the EC will meet the members of the eminent advisory committee together with the various political parties but they don’t have any binding decision to take against the EC based on its final decision taken, they can only advice which is up to the EC take or not”.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ newspaper discussion segment, Abronye DC as he is affectionately called advised members of the NDC to use their millions of cedis they have purposed to use on numerous demonstrations against EC’s new voters register compilation to facilitate developmental projects which can as well serve as employment for citizens.

“If you seem to be concerned about the ordinary Ghanaian than we do, then the gargantuan money you have intended to use on demonstrations should be channeled into developmental projects for the benefit of nationalist” he bitterly affirmed.