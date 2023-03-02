3 hours ago

The Majority in Parliament says the new Constitutional Instrument (CI) being championed by the Electoral Commission (EC) will not disenfranchise Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections.

The EC with its new C.I is seeking to use the Ghana Card as the source document for registration onto the voters register.

Addressing the media, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that the new policy aims at sanitising the electoral process.

“This is a system that has come to sanitise and purify our system. There are various institutions which recognise the integrity of the National Identification Authority and indeed the Ghana Cards and have resorted to the use of the Ghana Cards,” he said.

The EC is proposing a new constitutional instrument through which it intends to make the Ghana card the sole identification document for voter registration.

The Minority, which is rejecting this move by the EC, is also casting doubts on the capacity of the NIA to issue Ghana cards to all applicants who have registered for the cards.

Source: citifmonline