1 hour ago

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is of the view that the Electoral Commission (EC)’s explanation for a new Voters' Register is unconvincing.

According to the party’s chairman, there is no need for a new register ahead of the 2020 general election and it will resist all attempts towards the compilation of the new register.

“The EC is taking a unilateral decision over the new Voters Register and the explanation on the need for the register is unconvincing,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the new Voters Register would put extra burden on Ghanaians.

“The EC should heed to advice and shelve the introduction of a new Voters Register. It would breed political tension in the system so the EC should spare us the possible tension,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo added: “We want Ghana in peace and not in pieces so the EC must listen and tread cautiously.”

He urged Ghanaians to protest against the introduction of the new Voters Register.