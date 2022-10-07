1 hour ago

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was on target for Arsenal on Thurday night in the UEFA Europa League game against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

The gunners who are on a winning streak handed the Norwegian side a 3-0 defeat in a rare start for the striker.

Nketiah was on the brink of an Arsenal exit but signed a long term contract extension with Arsenal but has been consigned to the bench with Gabriel Jesus preferred in the starting lineup.

The 23-year old has made eight appearances in the English Premier League failing to score a goal in the substitute appearances.

After their latest win on Thursday night, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his striker who he claims is phenomenal.

"I’m really happy. Today we played a different opponent, a difficult opponent, I mentioned that before and I think everybody saw that," Arteta told the club's website.

"Eddie is always ready. Every time he plays you look at the numbers and the stats he produces, it’s phenomenal, and today he had a chance to play and I think he took it really well," he added

Nketiah is yet to make his mind up on his International future despite interest from Ghana.