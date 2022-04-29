12 minutes ago

Ghana target and Arsenal striker has been rewarded for his impressive form with a nomination for the club's player of the month award for April.

Eddie Nketiah is a strong contender to win the vote, having featured in all of Arsenals five of matches in April.

He scored his first Premier League goals of the season in the win over Chelsea, firing home a brace as Arsenal wrapped up a famous win before playing well against Manchester United.

Earlier in the season there was Aubameyang, and then for a healthy period of time it was newly appointed captain Alexandre Lacazette leading the line. Nketiah simply wasn’t in the equation.

The Ghana target will be competing with teammates Moahmmed El Neny, Granit Xhaka, and star man Bukayo Saka.

The brace against Chelsea was Nketiah's first two goals in the English Premier League after 15 appearances whiles also scoring five goals in the Carabao Cup.

?s=20&t=921-zt2EmHFyl0i3iNcM0Q