In a thrilling start to the new season, Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Eddie Nketiah playing a pivotal role in the team's success.

Taking center stage as Arsenal's attacking spearhead, Nketiah demonstrated his prowess on the field, contributing a crucial goal to the team's triumph.

Throughout the encounter, Arsenal displayed their dominance in possession and shots on target, setting the stage for an exhilarating match.

Nketiah's standout moment arrived in the 26th minute when he found the back of the net. Martinelli showcased his finesse, maneuvering past Danilo with intricate footwork before executing a skillful turn.

The resulting ball drop fell perfectly to Nketiah, who skillfully cut inside and unleashed a drilled shot that found the target, beating Turner with a slight deflection.

Adding to the excitement, Bukayo Saka showcased his exceptional skill and precision in the 32nd minute. Following a corner situation where Forest initially appeared to clear the danger, Gibbs-White's swift interception led to a seamless exchange of passes.

Saka capitalized on the opportunity, bending a sensational 25-yard shot into the far corner, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance.

Despite Nottingham Forest's valiant efforts, Arsenal's defense held strong for the majority of the match. A late consolation goal in the 82nd minute saw Taiwo Awoniyi capitalize on an opportunity, with substitute Anthony Elanga providing the assist.

As the match progressed, Nketiah's impact was felt across the field. The dynamic striker led Arsenal's attack for 73 minutes, creating opportunities and posing a constant threat to the opposition.

With the opening victory under their belt, Arsenal now sets their sights on a clash with Crystal Palace in their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will face Sheffield United in their next challenge.

As the new season unfolds, Eddie Nketiah's performance in this opening fixture serves as a promising indicator of his contributions to Arsenal's campaign and his ability to make a significant impact on the team's journey.