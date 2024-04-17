5 hours ago

In a recent showdown against Asane, Ghanaian rising star Edmund Baidoo once again proved his mettle in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen, leaving a lasting impression in Sogndal's 1-1 draw.

The 18-year-old sensation, commanding the pitch from start to finish, demonstrated his attacking prowess by netting Sogndal's opening goal.

Seizing an opportunity from a rebound after an initial shot, Baidoo confidently buried the ball past the Asane goalkeeper, giving his team a valuable 1-0 lead.

Despite both sides creating numerous chances in the second half, it wasn't until the 86th minute that Asane managed to even the score.

Magnus Bruun-Hanssen capitalized on a well-executed cross, volleying the ball into the net and securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw for his team.

Baidoo's stellar performances this season speak volumes, with his consistent contributions evident.

With three appearances, two goals, and one assist in the 1st Division so far, Baidoo continues to dazzle with his talent and unwavering determination.

As Baidoo continues to make waves in the OBOS-ligaen, he emerges as a player of immense promise, capturing the attention of both Sogndal supporters and Ghanaian football enthusiasts alike.