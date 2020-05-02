3 hours ago

In recent times Government has been attacked by opposition NDC for airing plans to construct 94 new health facilities across the country in the year 2020, the need for the idea of additional health facilities came to bare when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. These unwarranted attacks emanating from the NDC against the construction of 88 districts and 6 regional hospitals are so ridiculous and infantile.

I was so alarmed when I heard Dr Sipa Yankey downplaying the construction of these health facilities within a year, saying it is not feasible for Government to do these projects within a year.

A former Health Minister as Sipa Yankey should rather commend the government for such laudable decision than telling the public it is not feasible.

For information Schematic designs will not go beyond a month since it won't be done solely, project approval and sign off won't also go beyond a month, a groundbreaking ceremony will take a week since Stakeholders, Municipal and District Chief Executives will be tasked to do so, afterwards the initial works kickstart. It has been done in advanced countries so we can do the same in Ghana.

These projects with adequate funding won't last beyond a year.

The can-do spirit of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unmatched, after promising Free Senior High school education his own party members thought it will materialize after three years but with his agility, he was able to implement the Free SHS within a year, with this record I entreat all not to pay attention to the naysayers because the 94 new hospitals will materialize soon.

..Signed...

Edmund Kyei

Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman

NPP National Communication Member