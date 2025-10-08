3 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has strongly criticised recent remarks by the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Reverend Isaac Owusu, who advised male teachers to avoid relationships with students and instead pursue female colleagues.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Dr. Leonard Kaledzi Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence Education in Anloga on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Minister described the comments as “inappropriate” and warned that they could amount to sexual harassment.

Mr. Iddrisu stressed that such statements undermine efforts to maintain ethical standards and ensure student safety within the country’s schools.

“We will punish any teacher found in any compromising act with a female student because it does not guarantee safety and learning in the environment. So, the words of the GNAT President, who advised that male teachers who want to have sexual relations can do it with female teachers. I am reminding him that even that will constitute sexual harassment as it goes against the teaching code of conduct,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct in schools and explained the need for teachers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism. He warned that any educator found violating ethical guidelines would face strict disciplinary action.