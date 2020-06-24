3 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is in isolation at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) in Accra after being suspected of contracting coronavirus.

This follows a voluntary test he undertook of COVID-19 at the same centre on Monday evening after he returned from his constituency.

The Minister reportedly had symptoms of COVID-19 such as headache and being a medical doctor, he decided to embark on the testing and self-isolation in the same hospital.

Confirming the development on Onua TV’S COVID-19 'NKOMO' hosted by Bright Kwasi Asempa and Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu explained that, the Minister returned from his constituency on Monday after his acclamations as the Parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South Constituency.

He said he started experiencing headache and so being a medical doctor, he decided to undertake COVID-19 testing at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

The PRO explained that after the test, he decided to self-isolate even though the result of the test is yet to come out.

“He went for voluntary testing and as a medical doctor; he did not want to mingle so he decided to self isolate.”

Mr. Obeng-Fosu said it was a good thing for the Minister to self-isolated after a COVID-19 test because no one knows the result of the test.

He urged the public to be calm because over the issue because the Minister himself has promised to make his test public.

3news