The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutuwm is scheduled to meet the management of some public universities, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) today, Thursday, January 5, 2023, over agitations against increment of fees.

The meeting comes on the back of accusations by the student body that the public universities had increased their fees by more than the 15% threshold approved by Parliament.

The management of UG has however justified its decision to increase fees.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the International Relations Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students, Oppong Kyekyeku, said “they will explore the 1992 constitution to seek redress to the matter”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has however said he’s hopeful that a consensus would be arrived at the meeting.

“The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, has once again intervened and has invited the universities in question. We have the University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and some other public universities. So we have extended invitation to them, hopefully, we will meet them together with GTEC this Thursday [January 5, 2023. The entire aim is to be able to find a lasting solution or resolve this issue,” the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry,” said in a Citi News interview.

Source: citifmonline