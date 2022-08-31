20 minutes ago

The Ministry of Education has started the distribution of 3.7 million Transition to English (T2E) Plus books and teaching and learning materials to basic schools across the country.

The textbooks are being distributed to 11,000 schools to help improve reading among pupils from KG2 to P4.

The acquisition of the materials, which was sponsored by the USAID, formed part of a nine-year project to support the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to improve English grade reading literacy in the country.

The local printers of the materials were G-PAK, a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, the Buck Press and Sec-Print.

Event

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, who announced this at the presentation ceremony in Accra yesterday[August 30, 2022], said it had been the objective of the ministry to ensure that basic schools received the necessary teaching and learning materials to create a seamless pipeline from the primary to secondary and tertiary levels.

“These books are going to public schools of our nation and this is how we bring about an equitable educational system where those in the private sector get the opportunity but we don’t leave out those in the public sector.

“More have gone, some are on the way and today these ones are going to leave here for the classrooms. When students return to school, they are going to see more textbooks,” he said.

Appreciation

Dr Adutwum thanked the USAID for the initiative, which he said had strengthened the bond between the US and Ghana, adding:

“This is a clear demonstration of how America cares about Ghana.”

According to him, the project would help transform the fortunes of the country’s educational system, saying: “We believe that better days are ahead of us and not behind us. But in order for that to come to fruition, there is a lot that needs to be done.”

Project

The $96-million USAID project is focusing on four critical areas, namely: early grade reading, T2E phase one programme, a national reading radio programme and the T2E Plus programme.

One of the key components of the project is the printing and distribution of quality teaching and learning materials to support the implementation of the reading programme.

So far, enough teaching and learning materials in 11 Ghanaian languages of instruction and English have been distributed to all the 5,325 beneficiary schools