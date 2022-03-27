2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has announced that 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) for students into Senior High Schools (SHS) will be publicized today, Saturday, March 26.

According to the Ministry, 367, 811 candidates out of the 555,353 who qualified for the placement have been placed automatically into schools of their choice.

The remaining 187, 542 qualified candidates will, however, have to do self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.

“The 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools (SHS)/ Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes, will go live on Saturday, March 26, 2022,” a statement from the Ministry and sighted by Citi News noted.

The Ministry of Education assured candidates of its commitment to ensure that all qualified candidates are placed successfully.

A call center with a toll-free number, 0302987654 has also been set up to address related concerns.

Last month, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of candidates who sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the results released, 138 candidates had their subject results cancelled for the offense of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

2021 BECE Statistics

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females entered the examination.

Among the registered candidates, 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment.

In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

The total entry figure was 7.61./0 higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707.

In all, 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres.

Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were absent.

Source: CNR