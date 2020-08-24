2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has completed a move to second tier Turkish side Samsunspor ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

The 29 year old joined his new club on a free transfer after departing Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia at the end of the just ended season.

"Finally, a 2 + 1-year agreement was reached with the Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi wearing the CSKA Sofia jersey."

"The signing ceremony of the 29-year-old Edwin Gyasi, who wore the Ghana A National team for 5 times, was held at Yıldırım Tower. Samsunspor Futbol Kulübü A.Ş. Our Chairman of the Board of Directors Yüksel Yıldırım and our General Manager Mustafa Aztopal attended.

"We wish our player to be beneficial to our community." the club announced in a statement.

The player was heavily linked with a move to Besiktas before he decided to sign for Samsunpor.

He has in the past played for the likes of De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.

Gyasi has been capped five times by Ghana making his debut in a 5-1 win over Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.