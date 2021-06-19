1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Edwin Gyasi is saddened by the apparent snub from the handlers of the senior men's national team the Black Stars.

The Amsterdam born winger made his Ghana debut in 2018 under former coach Kwasi Appiah but has been snubbed by subsequent Black Stars coaches.

He says he is at pains that he has been snubbed by the handlers of the Black Stars as he has a lot to offer the nation.

The 28 year old winger in the 2020/2021 season plied his trade for lower tier Turkish side Boluspor from Samsunspor after playing for a number of teams in Bulgaria,Holland among others.

Asked if he at times feel sad over Black Stars snub, he said, “Of course because as a player I always want to play for Ghana but you also have to deserve it," he told Accra based Angel TV.

The player however accepts that playing for the Black Stars must be on merit and will work hard to get back in the Black Stars set up.

He has been capped 5 times for Ghana with a goal to his credit.

Gyasi has in the past played for Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente, Heracles Almelo and CSKA Sofia.