26 minutes ago

Ghana's Edwin Gyasi will Join Turkish side Besiktas in a two-year deal, according to a preliminary contract agreement.

The CSKA Sofia midfielder is on his way out as his contract with the Bulgarian side comes to an end in the summer.

The Ghanaian has an expiring contract and, according to Hurriyet, has signed a preliminary agreement with Besiktas.

The 28-year-old has negotiated his personal terms with the Black Eagles and has signed a two-year contract, according to the information.

In winter, the Ghanaian returned to CSKA Sofia after being hired by FC Dallas.

Gyasi has played for the likes of Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.