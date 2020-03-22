2 hours ago

Football has grounded to a halt almost worldwide by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has swept through the world like world fire.

Almost all major sporting activities the world over has been suspended due to the deadly coronavirus.

Dutch born Ghanaian International Edwin Gyasi seem to be feeling the heat as football has been truncated by the global pandemic.

The CSKA Sofia player took to his instagram page to make his feelings knows as he posted a picture with the caption

"missing the game".

Although the Bulgarian football league have set a tentative date of 12th April to resume the league that has been put on ice.

The novel coronavirus has as of Sunday 22nd March 2020 infected 315,267 people globally with 13,583 while 95,892 have fully recovered.

Ghana has however recorded 21 cases with one person dying from the virus.

Major leagues across Europe including England, Spain, Italy,Germany, France and other places have all been suspended.

On the African continent too all sporting activities including the CAF inter club competitions have all been suspended.