1 hour ago

Former CSKA defender Raul Albentosa has announced that the club will dispense with the services of 12 or 13 of its foreign players.

The Spaniard gave an interview to Mundo Deportivo, citing information from owner Grisha Ganchev.

Currently, the Reds have as many as 16 foreigners in the squad.

Gustavo Busato, Vytautas Cherniauskas, Jefferson, Bradley Maziku, Ruben Pinto, Graham Carey, Vernon Anita, Thiago Rodriguez, Denis Davidov, Tommy Yurich, Evandro, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Enrique Rafael, Edwina Soesli.