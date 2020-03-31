8 minutes ago

Edwin Gyasi's future at CSKA Sofia looks bleak and gloomy as the club are looking at a change of policy from snatching foreign players to looking for local players with huge potentials.

The Dutch born Ghanaian attacker joined the Bulgarian side two years ago but has gone on several loan spells and returned from the recent one in January from FC Dallas in the MLS.

The club will undergo a huge change in transfer policy in the coming months.

The club will rely mainly on attracting and building native football players, according to "Theme Sport". The summer selection will have nothing to do with 10 months ago, when 10 foreigners arrived at the Army.

This time the picture will be radically different.

The Reds have made their conclusions based on last year's selection when the club split with two of their new additions - Diego Fabrini and Tony Wat. They cited "personal reasons" as a motive for leaving. It quickly became clear that attracting the Italian to the Army was a mistake. The same happened to the Scot, who returned to his home country earlier this year.

Such large-scale selections from as many as a dozen foreigners, such as last year, are at an end. Bulgarian players in the CSKA squad are expected to dominate next season - something that has not happened in recent years. The peak of the foreign invasion in Borisov's garden was reached this season and the team is heavily dominated by legionnaires.