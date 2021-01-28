2 hours ago

The NPP youth wing in the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency of the Ashanti Region have accused the Sekyere East District Chief Executive (DCE) of corruption and called for her removal.

At a press conference on Wednesday, January 27, addressed by its Constituency Youth Organizer, Prince Agyapong appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Mary Boatemaah Marfo from office.

Citing several reported cases of corruption allegations including misappropriation of school feeding funds, the group said Boatemaah Marfo is not fit for the job.

This according to them, is because her conducts do not represent the promise of the President to fight corruption and protect the public purse.

“Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo’s criminal act in the Ghana School Feeding Program malfeasances, duplication of schools, enrolment figures inflated and names of non-existing caterers presented for payment which she was asked to refund an amount of ¢251,585.50,…as a result If fictitious data”, the youth wing alleged.

The group also maintains that her actions and inactions have dragged the party’s name into the mud adding that she played a pivotal role to reduce the votes of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate during 2020 polls.

The youth wing have thus vowed to resist her renomination by any appointing authority.

The group is latest to mount pressure on the Akufo-Addo administration to remove the DCE.

“We, the NPP Youth Wing in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency would like to use this platform to inform the Presidency, National Executive Council and Regional Executives that Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo is not the right person to be nominated as the District Chief Executive. We want her to be relieved of office with immediate effect to prevent her re-nomination”, they posited.

In September last year, the government appointee was sacked by the President Akufo Addo after leaked audio emerged of her reportedly threatening to reduce the votes of the NPP and the MP for the area, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.

There has been some acrimony between the MP and the DCE, a situation that came to a head during the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development however did not give a reason for her dismissal.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Constituency Secretary for Effiduase, Kwame Ampretwum, said the decision to fire the DCE was in the best interests of the governing party.

“The woman was a problem for our goals. She doesn’t think about the party. She doesn’t work with the party and always she is creating problems for the party by inciting people against the MP and the executives so that is what caused her removal,” he explained.

Kwame Ampretwum also said the NPP was wary about some dissenting supporters in the constituency.

“We know that we have some supporters who we have to be careful about. We have to bring all of them so that we move the party forward,” he said.

Kwame Adom-Appiah, a lawyer, was nominated as the new District Chief Executive for Sekyere East after the removal of Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

She was later reinstated by the President.