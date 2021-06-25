3 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and social media sensation, Efia Odo, together with14 other persons who were arrested at an Accra high court this afternoon have been granted bail.

The actress, as well as the 14 others were arrested by officers of the Ghana Police Service when they thronged the court premises ahead of the court’s judgment in the case in which the Police were seeking an injunction against the organisers of the #FixTheCountry campaign from going ahead with a street protest.

The exact reasons accounting for their arrest have not been made known yet but it has been reported that the police arrested the group on the basis of their massing up at the court’s premises as in breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The group was subsequently bundled up into a police pickup and driven off to a yet-to-be-identified police station.

Announcing their release a few hours after their arrest, Efia Odo shared a picture of herself together with other #FixTheCountry campaigners with a simple caption “bail granted. A cause worth fighting for.”

Source: Ghanaweb