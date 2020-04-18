57 minutes ago

"The month of Ramadhan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur'an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey - then an equal number of other days. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful." -- Surat Al-Baqarah 2:185

Sensational celebrity Efia Odo called on the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his New Fadama residence to make some donations ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.

The TV Diva/Presenter donated Bags of rice, Bottles of water, Cartons of Milk and Boxes of Sugar with some undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam as her quota to support the Muslim community in the country.

Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his gratitude to Efia Odo for thinking about Muslims in the midst of COVID-19 and also prayed for her.

"Thank you for thinking about us and it is my prayer that the Almighty Allah continue to bless you in everything that you will touch".

Efia Odo is known for her philanthropic efforts.

She has done alot of charity works for the aged, the needy and the homeless both in Accra and other parts of the country.