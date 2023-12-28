2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and activist, Efia Odo shared insights into her close relationship with dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

In a teaser for an upcoming podcast, Efia Odo revealed that she was deeply affectionate towards Shatta Wale, to the point where she often cooked for him and his friends.

She explained that, despite Shatta Wale having many friends, she chose to provide for them, buying groceries and supporting his family members out of love.

“When I love, I love hard… that’s just who I am,” Efia Odo said. “With Shatta Wale, I was cooking for him and his 10 friends. Imagine buying groceries for all those people, and I supported his family—all with my own money. I’ve always been in love.”